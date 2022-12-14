KFC BBL|12

Kellaway in line for BBL debut as meteoric rise continues

The talented young left-hander who Stars coach David Hussey says is a mixture of Matthew Elliott and Shaun Marsh has been tipped to replace injured veteran Joe Burns

Jack Paynter

14 December 2022, 03:43 PM AEST

@jackpayn

