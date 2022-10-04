Thunder add power-hitter Tryon to potent line-up

Sydney Thunder have added powerful South Africa allrounder Chloe Tryon to their ranks for the upcoming Weber WBBL|08 season, as they move closer to finalising their list.

Tryon, a hard-hitting middle-order batter who also bowls off-spin, returns to the WBBL for the first time since the 2020-21 WBBL season, when she played for the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old scored 412 runs and captured three wickets during a two-season stint with the Hurricanes during WBBL|05 and 06, and adds flair to a Thunder batting line-up already containing former Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes, young guns Phoebe Litchfield and Tahlia Wilson, England opener Tammy Beaumont, and the equally hard-hitting Sammy-Jo Johnson.

Tryon said she was particularly drawn to the idea of playing alongside Haynes, who is entering her final WBBL season having already retired from international and state cricket last month.

"Rachael is a genuine legend of cricket," she said.

"She has done so much for women's cricket, and I'm very excited to be playing alongside her. I'm hoping we can win the title for her."

QUICK SINGLE Aussie deputy Haynes calls time on international career

Tryon's WBBL strike is across her two seasons was an impressive 142, including 17 sixes, while her career strike rate across 77 T20Is is 139.

The allrounder now intends to bring that same aggression to WBBL|08.

"I plan to bring a lot of energy," she said.

WBBL|05 flashback: Tryon's late-innings blitz

"I'm feeling good about my game. When I go out to bat, I'll want to hit 'bombs,' but in saying that I'll always want to do what's good for the team.

"The more time I have out in the middle the more chance I have to take games away.

"(Thinking about yourself as a match-winner) is just about having confidence in your game.

"I'll trust my preparation and give myself every opportunity to take away the game from our opposition.

"I'll just adjust to the conditions as quickly as I can, and I'll let everything take care of itself."

WBBL|05 flashback: Tryon's breathtaking WBBL debut knock

The Thunder have one overseas spot and one local spot left to fill on their WBBL|08 list, as they look to improve on last season's seventh-placed finish.

Meanwhile the Hurricanes have rounded out their contract list with the addition of exciting teenage pace bowler Julia Cavanough.

The 18-year-old native Queenslander relocated to Tasmania at the start of the pre-season after taking up a contract with the state for the one-day domestic competition – she was named 12th for Tasmania's WNCL opener today against Victoria – and this is her first WBBL deal.

Sydney Thunder WBBL|08 squad so far: Rachael Haynes (CA contracted), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Chloe Tryon (SA), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jess Davidson, Corinne Hall, Rachael Haynes (c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|08 squad: Nicola Carey (CA contracted), Mignon du Preez (SA), Issy Wong (Eng), Lizelle Lee (SA), Julia Cavnough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash