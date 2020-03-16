Lynn posts hundred, set to head home from PSL

Stunning knock powers Qalanders into the semi-finals but Australian is set to head home due to coronavirus uncertainty

AAP

16 March 2020, 07:25 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo