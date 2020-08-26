Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Chris Rogers named Victoria men's head coach

The former Test opener takes his first major head coach role with Victoria, the state with which he won two Sheffield Shield titles

Martin Smith

26 August 2020, 09:03 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

