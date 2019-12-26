ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

C'mon Aussie C'mon reprised for T20 World Cup campaign

The famous anthem from World Series Cricket has been given a 2020 iteration for Australia's T20 World Cup campaign on home soil

Emily Collin

26 December 2019, 08:43 AM AEST

