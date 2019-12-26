C'mon Aussie C'mon reprised for T20 World Cup campaign

C'mon Aussie makes a comeback for modern stars

The iconic Australian cricketing anthem, 'C'mon Aussie, C'mon', will once again ring through homes and stadiums across the country as Commonwealth Bank unveils a revamped version to drum up support for the Australia Women ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup on Australian soil in February.

The famous song, which sprung to prominence in 1978 as the soundtrack of World Series Cricket, retains the familiar vocals of original composer Allan 'Jo' Johnson but hypes current and former stars of the women's game.

The anthem is part of CommBank's major campaign that is rallying Australians to show their support for the dominant Australian women and hopefully build towards a world record crowd at the T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day on March 8 at the MCG.

The 2019 version of C'mon Aussie Cmon, set to launch on Boxing Day, has progressed from familiar catch-cries of 'Lillee's pounding down like a machine' in favour of reworked lyrics celebrating Australia's women.

Australia captain Meg Lanning says the scale of the campaign is an indication of how far the sport has progressed.

"It's really exciting, I remember growing up and hearing that anthem," Lanning said.

"It signalled summer, cricket and obviously cricket is Australia's summer sport.

"To be involved in that is really exciting, and it shows where we're going as a sport, hopefully people can jump on board."

If Australia, the top-ranked T20 side in the world and defending champions, progress to the final, fans are expected to turn out in droves in a push to 'Fill the MCG' and break the current attendance record of 90,185 at a standalone women's sporting fixture.

Pop superstar Katy Perry has jumped on board the world record attempt and will feature as the entertainment for the final.

Victorian Lanning admits she is excited by the prospect of playing in front of a packed MCG.

"It would be amazing. I've been in the crowd watching with 95,000 people and the atmosphere is incredible," she said.

"To think that we potentially could be out in the middle with everyone cheering for us is certainly very exciting, and hopefully we get the chance to do that."

Lanning hopes the song will unite Australian fans and encourage them to turn out in support of the team as they aim to win back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies.

"To know we'll have that song and the nation in our corner for what's going to be an incredible World Cup is really exciting," Lanning told News Corp.

"We can't wait to get started and hopefully do Australia proud."

The song opens with a tribute to trailblazers including Betty Wilson, Belinda Clark, and Lisa Sthalekar, before building into a resounding reel of highlights of current superstars of the women's team including Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Superstar allrounder and recently crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year Perry is thrilled with the inclusion of the trailblazers of the game who often went without widespread recognition.

"This is such a legendary song and to think that it's now been reworked to reflect the Australian Women's Cricket Team and other historic trailblazers of the women's game is humbling," Perry said.

Australian men's team opening batter Joe Burns is also a big fan.

"Women's cricket's gone through the roof, I actually got goose bumps watching it," Burns told Channel Nine.

The original tune was created by Mojo Advertising duo Johnson and Allan Morris, who died in 2007.

Vocalist Johnson is proud that the legacy of his creation has stretched into the women's game.

"I never imagined that a song we wrote all those years ago would still be going strong. But it's great to see it being reinterpreted for the women's team. I know Mo would have been just as proud."

An extended version of the reprised classic will be available to stream or download on Spotify and Apple Music from Boxing Day, with all proceeds going to the T20 World Cup charity partner, the McGrath Foundation.

The T20 World Cup will get underway with a blockbuster opening match between Australia and India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.