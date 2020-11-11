Ex-Striker Ingram returns to the Big Bash League

The Hobart Hurricanes have added power-hitter Colin Ingram to their roster, marking a return to the KFC BBL for the South African for the early stages of BBL|10.

Ingram, who played for – and occasionally captained – the Adelaide Strikers in BBL|07 and BBL|08, returns with Hobart this summer to supplement their middle-order power.

The 35-year-old South African will be available for the Hurricanes' season-opening match on December 10 and will play the opening weeks of the season while their key recruit, England international Dawid Malan, will be under quarantine.

QUICK SINGLE Malan on top of the world ahead of BBL stint

Malan, the current world No.1 ranked T20 international batsman, is among a host of England players with BBL deals that were also named in their national side's touring party for a limited-overs series in South Africa.

With England's tour due to finish on December 9, the day before the Hurricanes open the BBL season, Malan's travel and mandatory quarantine period means he will not become available for until the December 27 meeting with the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

There will be an overlap when the Canes have both Ingram and Malan at their disposal before the former Protea departs in early January for South Africa's domestic ODI tournament.

Import Ingram fires for Strikers

Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith said securing an experienced BBL player was a huge boost for the club that is still seeking its first Big Bash title.

"Although he won't be with us for the whole tournament, he will provide stability and explosive power to our batting order before Dawid joins the group," Griffith said.

Ingram, who was last in action in March at the Pakistan Super League before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the game, has spent his extended off-season working on his fitness and bedding down a tweaked technique related to his hand position on the bat handle.

"It's absolutely awesome news to have signed up with the Hobart Hurricanes," Ingram said. "I'm really excited to get out and play cricket again.

QUICK SINGLE BBL clubs chase replacements for absent English stars

"The BBL holds fond memories for me playing in Australia.

"It's going to be strange not joining up with Adelaide but I'm really excited for the opportunity with Hobart.

"It's an exciting team that has retained a strong core nucleus of players. I'm looking forward to getting there, getting through some quarantine and getting out onto the park again."

Ingram played 25 games for the Strikers across two seasons, scoring 610 runs at an average of 30.5 and strike rate of 138.95.

He was part of the Strikers' BBL-title winning side in BBL|07 when they beat the Hurricanes in the final, and he captained Adelaide on 14 occasions when Travis Head was on international duties.

QUICK SINGLE Stars land England World Cup winner Bairstow

Given all international visitors to Australia are required to complete two weeks of mandatory quarantine upon their arrival, Malan will miss all four of the Hurricanes games that will be played in Tasmania in the season-opening hub.

Ingram will be available for the Hurricanes' opening-night match against the Sydney Sixers on December 10 and three more games, including against his former team on December 13.

The Hurricanes have also been linked with young England batsman Will Jacks, who made headlines in March last year when he blasted a century from just 25 deliveries in a 10-over practice match in Dubai – an innings that included six successive sixes off the one over – which is believed to be the fastest century between two professional teams.

Hobart will also seek to add a 19th squad member to their list with BBL clubs able to field three internationals in their playing XI this summer for the first time.

Hobart Hurricanes squad (so far): Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram (RSA), Dawid Malan (ENG), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitch Owen, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright