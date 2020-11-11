KFC BBL|10

Ex-Striker Ingram returns to the Big Bash League

South African to act as cover for Dawid Malan at the Hobart Hurricanes early in the tournament

Dave Middleton

11 November 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

