KFC BBL|10

Scorchers lock in Kiwi superstar for BBL|10

Perth Scorchers land hard-hitting New Zealand batter Colin Munro in major coup, while Englishman Joe Clarke has also joined the club

Luke D'Anello

13 November 2020, 10:30 AM AEST

@LukeDAnello

