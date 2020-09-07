Bob Willis Trophy 2020

Match abandoned after positive COVID-19 test

Northamptonshire's clash with Gloucestershire abandoned after a player tests positive to COVID-19

Cricket Network

7 September 2020, 01:09 AM AEST

