Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Victoria lockdown puts domestic restart in doubt

NSW government's 'stay at home' directive puts Victoria's ability to play Marsh Cup and Shield fixtures in Sydney next week in doubt while NSW Breakers secure an early flight home

Martin Smith

12 February 2021, 02:53 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo