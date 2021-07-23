West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's
COVID hits Windies camp, ODI called off at last minute
The second ODI between the West Indies and Australia has been suspended after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed moments before play was to begin
Louis Cameron in Barbados
23 July 2021, 04:15 AM AEST
The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia has been suspended due to a Windies support staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in Barbados
Confirmation of a positive case came only minutes before the first ball was to be bowled at the Kensington Oval.
Players, support staff and match officials were given the news shortly after the toss had been completed, with both teams immediately making their way back into their respective dressing rooms.
Cricket West Indies issued a statement a short time later confirming a member of their support staff had returned the positive test.
The two teams were then bussed back to their hotel where both teams and broadcast staff are staying in a bio-secure bubble.
All personnel inside the bubble have been placed into isolation and will be re-tested later today.
"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the (positive COVID-19 test) result was known and confirmed by (Barbados) Ministry of Health officials," Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said.
"Everyone will be re-tested later today. In the meantime everyone will remain in isolation in their rooms until those PCR test results are confirmed.
"We'll make a further decision on when the match can be replayed at a later date once all the test results are back in by hopefully tomorrow (Friday) morning."
Both teams, as well as broadcast personnel and match officials, have been in a bio-secure bubble for the five-T20, three-ODI series being played in the Caribbean.
The teams have stayed on separate floors of the hotels in both Saint Lucia and Barbados, but all personnel inside the bubble travelled on the same charter plane from Saint Lucia, where the T20 series was played, to Barbados last Saturday.
It is a jarring blow not only for the series, but also Riley Meredith, who was set to make his ODI debut and had his cap presented to him by Aaron Finch only minutes before news of the positive case filtered through.
The small island of Barbados has reported 50 new cases of the virus over the past three days, with 173 people currently in isolation.
There have been 4,319 cases since the start of the pandemic and the overall death toll stands at 48.
Australia currently remain scheduled to play the Windies in a third ODI on Saturday, but the positive case has put the rest of the tour in doubt.
The Aussies are scheduled to fly to Dhaka next week after only confirming the series would go ahead on Thursday (AEST).
It is the first time the virus has infiltrated the bubble of a series involving Australia.
The men's team have previously toured the United Kingdom and New Zealand without incident, while they also successfully hosted India last summer.
Qantas Tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh 2021
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (vc for ODIs), Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc for T20Is), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.
West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd
T20 series: West Indies won 4-1 (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)
First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs
Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs
Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets
Fourth T20: Australia won by four runs
Fifth T20: West Indies won by 16 runs
ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)
First ODI: Australia won by 133 runs
Second ODI (D/N): Match suspended
Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)
T20 series v Bangladesh (all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)
First T20: August 3, start time TBC
Second T20: August 4, start time TBC
Third T20: August 6, start time TBC
Fourth T20: August 7, start time TBC
Fifth T20: August 9, start time TBC