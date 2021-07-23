COVID hits Windies camp, ODI called off at last minute

COVID case in Windies camp shuts down Aussie ODI

The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia has been suspended due to a Windies support staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in Barbados

Confirmation of a positive case came only minutes before the first ball was to be bowled at the Kensington Oval.

Players, support staff and match officials were given the news shortly after the toss had been completed, with both teams immediately making their way back into their respective dressing rooms.

Cricket West Indies issued a statement a short time later confirming a member of their support staff had returned the positive test.

Australia team manager Gavin Dovey and doctor Leigh Golding discuss the situation // cricket.com.au

The two teams were then bussed back to their hotel where both teams and broadcast staff are staying in a bio-secure bubble.

All personnel inside the bubble have been placed into isolation and will be re-tested later today.

"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the (positive COVID-19 test) result was known and confirmed by (Barbados) Ministry of Health officials," Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said.

"Everyone will be re-tested later today. In the meantime everyone will remain in isolation in their rooms until those PCR test results are confirmed.

"We'll make a further decision on when the match can be replayed at a later date once all the test results are back in by hopefully tomorrow (Friday) morning."

Injured Australia captain Aaron Finch leaves Kensington Oval // Getty

Both teams, as well as broadcast personnel and match officials, have been in a bio-secure bubble for the five-T20, three-ODI series being played in the Caribbean.