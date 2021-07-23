West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

COVID hits Windies camp, ODI called off at last minute

The second ODI between the West Indies and Australia has been suspended after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed moments before play was to begin

Louis Cameron in Barbados

23 July 2021, 04:15 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo