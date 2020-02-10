Fingers on the paint: McDermott enters Hall of Fame

From 'Billy the Kid' to an all-time fast-bowling great, there were few better through the '80s and '90s than the brilliant Craig McDermott

Adam Burnett

10 February 2020, 07:39 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

