CA signs deal to show 2020-21 season in Europe, Asia

Cricket Australia has signed a new broadcast deal with streaming platform LIVENow that will show Australia's 2020-21 summer of cricket in 70 countries across mainland Europe and Asia.

The deal includes all international matches on India's tour of Australia this summer as well as the KFC BBL and select games from the Rebel WBBL, starting from Wednesday.

The star-studded Indian side led by skipper Virat Kohli will face Australia in six white-ball internationals, starting in late November, before the showpiece Border-Gavaskar Test series in December and January.

"Cricket is a truly global sport, and we're really excited to be partnering with LIVENow to take cricket to as many countries as possible through this ground-breaking new partnership," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO.

"We know there are thousands of Australian and Indian expats living across Europe and Asia. They're going to be able to enjoy every ball of what is shaping up to be a massive summer of cricket in Australia."

The men's internationals and both BBL competitions will be available to watch on LIVENow in Japan as well as more than 50 European countries, including France and Germany, while the two Big Bash tournaments will be available in 18 Asian countries including Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

LIVENow is a subscription-based service that live streams sports, music events and entertainment on a pay-per-view basis.

"To bolster our live sports programming with such great content is a real win for us at LIVENow," said LIVENow Director, Marc Watson.

"Cricket fans will have plenty to choose from and sports fans looking to discover something new can easily access these matches from home. We’re pleased to be able to showcase the best of what’s on offer and bring Australia’s summer season of cricket to an international audience on LIVENow."

Learn more about LIVENow here

The KFC BBL|10 & Rebel WBBL|06 will be available in the following countries on LIVENow:

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Vatican City State

Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste (East Timor), Vietnam, Japan.

All matches between the Australian and Indian men’s teams in Australia will be available in the following countries on LIVENow:

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Vatican City State, Japan

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Test squad: TBA

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.