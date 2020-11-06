Vodafone Test Series v India

CA signs deal to show 2020-21 season in Europe, Asia

Seventy countries across mainland Europe and Asia will be able to watch the men's internationals and Big Bash cricket on LIVENow this summer

6 November 2020, 06:17 PM AEST

