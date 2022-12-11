Henderson steps down as CA chair

Cricket Australia chair Dr Lachlan Henderson has announced he will step down from his role, with former NSW Premier Mike Baird replacing him

Andrew Ramsey

11 December 2022, 02:53 PM AEST

