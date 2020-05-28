CA announces full international summer schedule

Cricket Australia unveils a full international fixture for the 2020-21 summer as confidence grows for a bumper summer of cricket

Dave Middleton

28 May 2020, 09:05 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo