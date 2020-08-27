Women's involvement reaches new heights after Cup final

Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen and Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley push for continued investment in women’s cricket despite the coronavirus pandemic

Laura Jolly

27 August 2020, 07:19 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo