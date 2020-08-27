Women's involvement reaches new heights after Cup final

When Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen made her international debut in 2012, it was in front of a handful of friends and family at North Sydney Oval.

Her mum missed the moment she was presented with her Australian cap because the gates to the ground had not yet been unlocked, and the game was not broadcast on television.

If you had told Jonassen that eight years later, she would play in a T20 World Cup final in front of 86,174 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it is safe to say she would never have believed you.

Jonassen's first games at domestic level were played in front of small crowds // Getty

"It used to just be your parents and family and a handful of friends," Jonassen told cricket.com.au as she reflected on that historic night in March.

"Now even to our state games we’re getting more than 1000, sometimes 2000 people – and I always thought that would have been a massive crowd.

"But the World Cup, having almost 87,000 people at the final is not something I thought would happen within my career – or even 10 years after I finished playing."

The build-up to the ICC event, the goal of ‘filling the ‘G’ and the subsequent achievement of attracting a record-breaking crowd to the final was the result of years of hard work, on and off the field, and proof of what is possible when investment is made in women’s sport.

"It goes to show if there’s that little bit of money and effort and investment put into the game, people want to see it," Jonassen said.

"It’s really exciting to think off the back of that what could happen in the next few years once the effects of coronavirus have passed."

When the spin-bowling allrounder first debuted for Queensland a decade ago, her first state contract was worth $1200.

"Now people are earning that from just one game," she says.

A historic night at the MCG // Getty

"It’s chalk and cheese in so many areas, not just in terms of media exposure or broadcasting but financially as well.

"Young girls can see playing cricket as more than just a hobby, it’s a legitimate career option."

Almost six months after the World Cup final, it again seems inconceivable that almost 90,000 people could gather in one place for a women’s match – or any sporting event – at least in the short term.

Australia’s emphatic 85-run victory over India came just days before the world was sent into lockdown thanks to a once-in-a-century pandemic.

And while the multitude of challenges presented by COVID-19 has threatened to sap momentum generated by the ground-breaking event, now is not the time to declare the job finished or slow down, a new report from Cricket Australia has declared.

The latest installment of CA’s Press for Progress report, released today, insists the push to build the women’s game has only become more urgent in the wake of the pandemic, and urges other sports around the country to share that commitment.

Reinforcing that it will take "deliberate and ongoing focus" to ensure that World Cup momentum continues to inspire and attract more women and girls to cricket, the report warns against reverting to "the ways of old" despite the ongoing difficulties presented by COVID-19.

"It will be challenging, there’s no question about it," Jonassen said, when asked about the threat posed to the game by the pandemic.

"But if we as players and as boards and organisations can continue to keep promoting the game and whenever we get the opportunity, go out and play whether it’s with crowds or not.

"I think within time things will return to normal and we’ll really be able to see the impact the T20 World Cup has had on the game here."

Jonassen pointed to the ever-building debate surrounding Rebel WBBL player movement – such as Australia opener Beth Mooney’s switch from Brisbane to Perth – as a good sign interest had not abated in the six months since the World Cup.

"The sheer amount of traffic on the internet … go back a few years and people weren’t caring who was going where (in the WBBL), now you’ll see hundreds or sometimes thousands of comments just on one player moving clubs," she said.

"That’s a really cool thing to see – the interest is there and it’s continuing to be there irrespective of COVID-19."

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

The Press for Progress report celebrates ‘the greatest year in the history of the women’s elite game in Australia’, a period that saw Australia win the 2019 Ashes in the United Kingdom before the first standalone season of the WBBL was staged, and culminating in the success of the T20 World Cup.

The next chapter in the Australian team’s history will be written next month when they play New Zealand in their first international series since the start of the pandemic, a contest set to go ahead despite the challenges posed by border and bio-security restrictions.

"This past season was undoubtably the greatest year for the women’s elite game in Australia, and that is down to the sustained efforts of so many people over many years," interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockey said.

"The ICC Women’s World Cup Final will forever be an iconic moment in our game’s history, and we are committed to carrying that momentum into the season ahead.

"As we move into the fourth year of the Australian Cricket Strategy, this is no time to become complacent.

"As we continue on the path to being a truly gender equal sport, there is still significant ground to be covered to reach the bold targets we have set ourselves as leaders in this space.

"We also know the impact of the pandemic will provide challenges like no other this season.

"However, our commitment to becoming the leading sport for women and girls is undiminished and we are particularly excited about the upcoming launch of our new female participation strategy and the international series against New Zealand."

Other highlights from the 2019-20 report include:

* Representation of women on Australian Cricket boards reaching 32 per cent, the first time the 30 per cent barrier has been passed

* More than 1,600 all-girls cricket teams now created in the past three years, with women and girls representing 32 per cent of cricket participation for the first time

* The Australian Women’s Team named the country’s most loved sports team

Male Champions of Change founder Elizabeth Broderick AO welcomed the report, reiterating the importance of setting standards and being openly accountable for progress on gender equality.

"We have an extraordinary moment right now to ensure the future of sport is truly gender equal," Broderick said.

"This latest report from Australian Cricket demonstrates genuine progress and a commitment to robust systems and strategies to achieve this for women and girls across the country.

"I thank all CEOs of Australian Cricket for their leadership, methodical focus, and for sharing their approach and results widely to help accelerate change across the entire sports sector."