CA announces staff cutbacks due to coronavirus

Cricket Australia joins other sporting organisations in standing down staff as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to escalate

Andrew Ramsey

16 April 2020, 06:08 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo