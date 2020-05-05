Wax on, wax off: Kookaburra's plan to kick COVID-19

Kit manufacturer developing a new product that could aid fast bowlers with sweat and salvia falling foul of health restrictions

Cricket Network

5 May 2020, 11:10 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo