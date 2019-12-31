Sydney Test set for speedster showdown

While the talk around the final Domain Test at the SCG is about spin bowling, the series finale between Australia and New Zealand will feature a shootout between the world's top-ranked fast bowlers.

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins has held the mantle of the No.1 Test bowler in the world since February and finishes 2019 as the leading wicket-taker with 59 wickets in 12 matches.

But nipping at the heels of Cummins is New Zealand enforcer Neil Wagner, who has steadily climbed the Test bowling rankings to be the No.2 Test bowler on the planet.

Wagner started the year ranked 15th and behind teammates Trent Boult (7th spot) and Tim Southee (9th),

But in just six Tests in 2019, Wagner has bombarded opposition batters to take a stunning 43 wickets at 17.81 runs apiece, striking every 37.6 balls.

The 33-year-old captured his 200th Test wicket during the Boxing Day Test, reaching the milestone in just 86 innings, the fewest innings by a left-arm fast bowler in the history of the five-day game.

Wagner has taken 14 wickets in the first two Domain Tests against Australia, capturing the prize wicket of Steve Smith on four occasions to curtail the prodigious batsman's output.

Relentlessly banging it in short, Wagner has unsettled Smith and the Australian batters with a barrage of bouncers, earning the respect of the home side.

"He's an absolute machine," said Travis Head after play on day two of the second Test. "He's been very impressive the way he's been able to go about it – the long spell he bowled in Perth, today he just didn't stop.

"He's an unbelievable athlete and the fields they set, how consistent he is with (bowling to) that … his pace varies and that makes it difficult as well … he's got the effort balls that are on the money and then there are variations with pace in the wicket, then the slower ball as well.

"So he's got some tricks there and he's made it difficult for us over the two games."

High five for Cummins at the MCG

However, Australia's bowlers have also had their fair share of success with the short ball this series and Australia's best exponent of the bouncer is Cummins, setting up an enthralling showdown with Wagner in the series finale, starting Friday in Sydney.

Australia captain Tim Paine has had the luxury of commanding Cummins this year and says it's the paceman's consistency that separates him from the pack.

"He's clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up," Paine told reporters on Christmas Day.

"Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he's done it every game.

"I think he's getting better with experience as well, I think you're noticing he's not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)