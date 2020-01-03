Steyn to make Cup bid in South Africa return

Legendary quick Dale Steyn will make a long-awaited return to international cricket next month, reiterating his desire to feature at this year's T20 World Cup ahead of the final match of his KFC BBL stint with the Melbourne Stars on Saturday.

Steyn has not played for South Africa since March last year and was left out of their T20 squad to face India in September, but confirmed he will feature in a six-game limited-overs series against England from February 4.

The 36-year-old, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last year, will also mentor the Kagiso Rabada-led pace attack during the preceding ODI series as the Proteas recover from a string of veteran losses and off-field drama.

Steyn will fly home following the Stars' grudge derby clash with the Melbourne Renegades in a rematch of last season's BBL final and will have a brief rest before restarting his bid to play the T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia from October.

"I know I'll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I've had," Steyn told cricket.com.au after the Stars' three-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder. "I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again.

"I'll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (in the ODIs) … I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s.

"But I think it's important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room.

"KG (Rabada) is very young – to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not there only one there."

Cricket South Africa suspended its chief executive Thabang Moroe on the eve of England's tour of the rainbow nation following a turbulent period for the national board, but the Proteas won the first game of the four-Test series at Centurion last week. The second Test begins at 7.30pm (AEDT) on Friday.

Test stars Steyn, Morne Morkel, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander (following the England series) have all announced their Test retirements over the past 12 months.

Adding to their pain has been the likes of Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw taking up Kolpak deals in recent years to play domestically in the United Kingdom during their primes of their careers.

South Africa failed to make the finals of last year's ODI World Cup but Steyn, who missed the tournament through injury, is eager to make amends if he can win selection for the T20 equivalent from October this year.

"That is very much on my agenda," said Steyn, who took 15 wickets at 15.13 in the recent Mzansi Super League (MSL), South Africa's domestic T20 competition.

"I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are.

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections goes. After the MSL that we played, there were a lot of players that come out – some fantastic bowlers.

"But the old guys still seem to do the trick – AB (de Villiers) was there, Imran Tahir was taking wickets, I was up in the wickets.

"Maybe we will get the nod, maybe we don't - but I'm putting my hand up."

The Stars are eager to get revenge over the Renegades at the MCG on Saturday following their horror collapse of 7-19 and subsequent defeat to their cross-town rivals in last season's final.

Steyn has mixed memories from previous encounters at the iconic Melbourne venue.

He was player of the match after taking 10 wickets hitting a career-high 76 in a series-sealing Test win over Australia in the 2008 Boxing Day Test, but he hasn't played there since the 2015 ODI World Cup when South Africa lost a pool game to India.

"I feel like I'm just into the groove of things, I'm finally into the time zone and I'm sleeping properly now, next thing you know I'm on the plane and I'm going home," continued Steyn, who will be replaced by young England paceman Pat Brown.

"The nice thing is that we won today, so when we play the Renegades on Saturday I'm sure there will be a big crowd.

"I love playing at the MCG, that was half the reason they got me – come and play at a packed house. I haven't played there for a couple of years so I'm really excited.

"I've got great memories – barring the World Cup game we lost there – I love playing at the MCG. Massive stadium, big crowds, it's a wonderful place to play cricket. I can't wait to get back out there."