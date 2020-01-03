KFC BBL|09

Steyn to make Cup bid in South Africa return

Dale Steyn set to feature on the international stage for the first time since 2019 when he returns home from his stint with the Melbourne Stars

Louis Cameron in Sydney

3 January 2020, 11:55 AM AEST

