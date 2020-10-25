Remember the name: Brown sizzles on WBBL debut

Brilliant Brown takes three on WBBL debut

Add the name Darcie Brown to the long list of talented teenagers in Australian cricket following her sizzling Rebel WBBL debut for the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday.

The 17-year-old bowled with express pace, late swing and a hint of hostility to capture 3-13 from four overs in Adelaide's demolition of Hobart at Hurstville Oval.

Sharing the new ball with stand-in skipper Megan Schutt, who took two wickets with the first two legitimate deliveries of the match, Brown fired a searing inswinger through the defences of Australia allrounder Nicola Carey for her maiden WBBL wicket.

The right-armer returned later in the innings with Hobart well and truly on the ropes, but like all good fast bowlers, Brown did not let up.

Brown targeted the body of 15-year-old Amy Smith with a nasty short ball that was fended away and lucky not to be caught by the converging bowler and wicketkeeper.

Next ball Smith backed away to another short ball and edged her cut shot behind, before Brown hit the woodwork for a second time to dismiss No.10 Brooke Hepburn.

It was an exhilarating display of fast bowling by Brown, who has been clocked at an impressive 116kph at her young age, and looked every bit like Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson - the Aussie speedsters she idolised.

"It was amazing to watch them bowl so fast," Brown told cricket.com.au after play.

"They bowled so fast and looked like they were having fun doing it.

"I do try and bowl as quick as I can but it's also good to be accurate.

"That's one of my assets and I try to use it to the best of my ability."

Brown became the Strikers' youngest-ever signing at just 16 when she inked a deal with the club ahead of the WBBL|05 season.

While she did not feature in last year's tournament, the Australian Under-19 representative learnt plenty from teammates Schutt and Tahlia McGrath, who have told her to enjoy the experience.

"They've been really good to settle me down if I get nervous and to back myself," she said.

While the teenager from Kapunda, around an hour north of Adelaide, enjoyed watching Lee and Johnson steam in, cricket was not the sport of choice for the South Australian.

But Brown has made the most of the chances cricket has given her.

"I was mostly into netball growing up," she said. "Mum played it quite a bit and I've always played it since I was younger.

"I got into cricket from my two older brothers.

"Netball has been my first sport but cricket is fun and so different. I've had lots of great opportunities in cricket.

"I try not to have too many expectations of myself, I just try to enjoy it and see where it takes me."