Qantas Tour of India 2020

Short called up as injury hits Aussie one-day squad

A side strain for Sydney Sixers bowler Sean Abbott has seen him ruled out of the ODI tour in mid-January

Martin Smith

30 December 2019, 07:46 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

