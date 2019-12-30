Short called up as injury hits Aussie one-day squad

D'Arcy Short has been called into Australia's one-day squad for their Qantas Tour of India next month in place of seam bowler Sean Abbott.

Abbott has been ruled out for up to four weeks due to a side strain suffered in the KFC BBL and will miss the three-match series on January 14-19.

With quicks Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson already in Australia's ODI squad, selectors have called in Short, a top-order batter who also bowls wrist spin, to replace fast man Abbott.

If Short plays in India, it will mark his first game back in Australian colours since February, and comes at a key time given the Twenty20 World Cup is at the end of the 2020.

Unless there’s an injury, Short will likely bat in the middle order given David Warner and Aaron Finch are locked into the opening roles.

Speaking to cricket.com.au two weeks ago, Short said he's capable of batting in the middle order at the T20 World Cup despite spending most of his career as an opener.

"I definitely think I've got the skills to do it," he said.

"I believe in myself that I can bat down the order and do a job down there as well if needed to.

"Hopefully I can get into that squad and play in a World Cup. But all I can do for myself is keep working on my game and keep scoring runs."

Short has played four ODIs for Australia, hitting 83 runs at an average of 26.66.

The injury is a blow to Abbott, who hurt himself in the Sydney Sixers' win over Sydney Thunder.

The 27-year-old, who returned to Australia’s T20 side earlier this year, was set to play his first ODI since his debut in October 2014.

"It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the (2023 50-over) World Cup," selector Trevor Hohns said.

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning allrounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad."

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

- with AAP

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)