Lehmann suffers health scare on 50th birthday

Former Australia batsman and coach Darren Lehmann will undergo bypass surgery on Saturday after suffering chest pains on the Gold Coast today.

Lehmann, who turned 50 today, was on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake captain the Cricket Australia XI against the touring England Lions at Metricon Stadium.

Lehmann is currently resting in hospital and will undergo bypass surgery in Brisbane in three days' time.

"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann said.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon."

In January 2016, Lehmann was hospitalised with Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT), forcing him to step away from his role of Australia coach to recover.

In less than a fortnight Lehmann returned to the Australian team, a position he held until March 2018 when he stepped down following the events of the Cape Town ball-tampering incident.

QUICK SINGLE Heat favouring sixes over success: Hayden

Reflecting on his coaching tenure, which spanned five years, in October 2018, Lehmann conceded he 'maybe went on too long' given the stress and time on the road in the role.

"It's 24-7, you don't sleep," said Lehmann, who played 27 Tests and won two 50-over World Cups.

"You're thinking about either the day, the coming day, six months ahead, who you've got coming up, what players you've got back from injuries, you're talking to everyone.

"It's literally the most demanding job I've ever had, but it's great fun.

It's Darren Lehmann's 50th birthday and we're celebrating with this iconic vid, featuring: - Boof v Wasim - elite kits - a brutal champing pic.twitter.com/9qtYsR4bwp February 5, 2020

"It's really stressful and 300 days away make it tough.

"It's a job I loved, I loved every minute of it. Even right to the end I loved it."

Lehmann returned to a coaching role this summer with the Brisbane Heat, the same club he led to the title in BBL|02.