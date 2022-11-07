ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Kiwi's Aussie connection has Mitchell feeling right at home

With a game shaped by years of experience playing in Australia during his youth, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell looms as a key cog in the Black Caps World Cup run

Josh Schonafinger

7 November 2022, 12:46 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo