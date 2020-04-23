WNCL 2019-20

Victoria part ways with coach Hemp

Victoria are on the hunt for a new women's coach for the 2020-21 WNCL season following the departure of David Hemp

Laura Jolly

23 April 2020, 09:41 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo