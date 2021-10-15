World Cup a new dawn for Warner after horror IPL

Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed David Warner to emerge from his batting slump in the T20 World Cup despite his opening partner enduring a horror Indian Premier League campaign.

One of Australia's all-time great short-form batters, Warner was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad after scores of 0 and 2 when the tournament restarted.

It came after the 34-year-old was sacked as Sunrisers captain and dropped from the playing XI in April, before the IPL was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The preparation is less than ideal for Warner, whom Australia will need at his dominating best if they are to secure the T20 crown for the first time.

"Over the years we've seen when he's (Warner) got his back against the wall, he's a fighter," Finch said.

"I've got no issues with the preparation he's had.

"He's come here in great spirits, he's come here with a great attitude and that's rubbing off on the boys.

"He's organising things behind the scenes, he's doing everything that he loves to do.

"I've got no issues and come game one he'll be ready to go."

Warner also opted to skip the recent limited overs tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, both of which Australia lost 4-1 in the T20s.

He was not the only star Australian batter to have a tough time in the IPL, with Steve Smith also struggling for form.

Finch envisages taking a flexible approach to the batting line-up during the tournament, including for the opening game against South Africa on October 23.

"(Glenn Maxwell's) a beautiful striker of the ball and someone who can change momentum of the game really quickly," Finch said.

"On wickets that potentially could be a little bit wearing, that can be a huge asset.

"He'll be adaptable in that middle order."

Star fast bowler Pat Cummins arrived in the UAE on Wednesday, after staying back in Australia for the birth of his first child.

After Cummins and partner Becky welcomed a baby boy, he flew out from Sydney and is completing six days of quarantine before joining up with the rest of the squad.

