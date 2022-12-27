Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Warner breaks hundred drought in milestone match

David Warner becomes just the second Australian after Ricky Ponting to score a century in his 100th Test match, saluting in hot MCG conditions

Louis Cameron at the MCG

27 December 2022, 02:09 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo