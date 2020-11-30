Warner, Cummins to miss remaining limited-overs games

Warner limps off SCG after suffering groin injury

David Warner and Pat Cummins will miss the rest of Australia's white-ball matches against India, while D'Arcy Short officially joined the T20 squad ahead of Wednesday's third Dettol ODI in Canberra.

Warner suffered a groin strain in Australia's 51-run win last night at the SCG and has returned home to begin his rehab in the hope to be fit for the first Vodafone Test from December 17.

There are no injury concerns for Cummins, who will rest ahead of the day-night clash at Adelaide Oval having played non-stop through Australia's UK tour in August-September, the Indian Premier League in the UAE and the first two ODIs back home.

Short comes into the T20 squad as a replacement for Warner but Cummins' spot in both ODI and T20 squads will not be filled.

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test series," said coach Justin Langer.

"Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis suffered a side strain in the first ODI but will remain with the squad. It's understood he is unlikely to bowl but could potentially play as a specialist batter.

Western Australian teammate Mitch Marsh will not feature in the upcoming Australia A tour matches as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in the IPL.

Marsh is now expected to make his return for Perth Scorchers in the KFC Big Bash, which begins December 10.

Short has been training with the Australian squad since flying over from Perth to avoid potential border closures ahead of his BBL commitments with the Hobart Hurricanes.

It continues an up-and-down year for the talented Short, who was left out of Australia's limited-overs squad that went to England in August and then was also overlooked for Western Australia's first two Marsh Sheffield Shield games.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the cricket world, Short had been given a run of four games in the ODI side in matches against South Africa abroad and then against New Zealand at home.

Captain Aaron Finch had labelled him as a potential 'finisher' down the order in both white-ball formats before selectors omitted him for the UK tour.

The left-hander has been one of the KFC BBL's most dominant batters for the Hobart Hurricanes, while he has been urged by national selectors to continue developing his left-arm wrist-spin bowling in the hope he can flourish as an allrounder.

He has been working closely with one-Test spinner Beau Casson, who was also a left-arm wrist-spinner in his playing days and is now an assistant coach with WA.

"There's been a bit of a shift there (towards seeing himself as an allrounder)," Short told cricket.com.au last month. "Not wanting to take away from my batting, but just adding another string to what I can do.

"Especially the last couple of years I've been a little more consistent with my bowling, and the last four to five months actually working on my bowling and showing I can be a lot more consistent and creative with my bowling (has been beneficial).

"I've been bowling a lot more during the pre-season. COVID has forced me to stay home – it's been a bit of a blessing, getting the chance to really work on my bowling which I haven't been able to do (extensively) for four or five years."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: Australia won by 66 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by 51 runs

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.