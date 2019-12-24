Warner cleared as Langer confirms Pattinson return

Coach Justin Langer says David Warner is a certain starter for the Boxing Day Test despite nursing a sore hand.

Warner was struck on the left hand during a net session at the MCG on Monday and required treatment from the team’s medical staff.

The 33-year-old batted later on Monday and again on Tuesday morning and appeared in some discomfort, on occasions removing his left hand from his bat after playing a shot.

QUICK SINGLE A history of trans-Tasman Boxing Day Tests

But Langer said Warner is fit to open the batting alongside Joe Burns on Boxing Day in the second Domain Test against New Zealand.

"I’ve got absolutely no worries that he’ll be raring to go,” Langer said.

"There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he’s hitting balls again.

"He’ll be ready to go."

From The Vault: Mike Whitney survives Hadlee onslaught in '87

Langer also confirmed that Victorian James Pattinson will return to the side in the place of injured quick Josh Hazlewood, but he said he's yet to settle on his final XI.

More to come

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)