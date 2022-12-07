Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Warner withdraws from leadership review

All-format opener issues strongly-worded statement detailing why he has pulled out of CA process that was set to reconsider his lifetime leadership ban

Andrew Ramsey & Louis Cameron in Adelaide

7 December 2022, 07:10 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo