ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

Date set for potential de Villiers international return

AB de Villiers' hopes of playing in the T20 World Cup in October will see the 36-year-old return to international action after the IPL

Martin Smith

4 March 2020, 09:39 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

