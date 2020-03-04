Date set for potential de Villiers international return

AB de Villiers looks set to make his return to international cricket for South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka in June as he eyes a spot at this year’s T20 World Cup.

De Villiers retired from all international cricket in 2018 but has been in discussions with Cricket South Africa’s new director of cricket Graeme Smith and head coach Mark Boucher – both former teammates of his – about making a comeback for the World Cup.

The 36-year-old was not picked for the recent T20 series against Australia or the upcoming tour of India, but comments from all parties have indicated it’s a case of when, not if, he makes a return.

Speaking on Tuesday, Boucher gave the likes of de Villiers as well as T20 specialists Imran Tahir and Chris Morris a deadline of June 1 to make themselves available for the national side again if they want to be considered for the World Cup.

South African coach Mark Boucher is prepared to give de Villiers every chance to be selected // Getty

“The big one is the IPL so we decided to let those guys – the free agents, if you want to call them that – do the IPL and then afterwards make themselves available,” Boucher said at a Standard Bank sponsor’s event in Bloemfontein.

“We’ve still got quite a few games (before the World Cup).

“From the first of June, which is the Sri Lanka tour, those guys need to make themselves available. Whether we select them is another story.

“But they need to make themselves available if they want to put their hands up for a World Cup spot.”

AB de Villiers delights with extraordinary late explosion

The fixture for the Sri Lankan tour is yet to be finalised, but it’s slated to feature three T20s as well as three one-day internationals.

Boucher had previously indicated he would welcome de Villiers back into the frame for the World Cup, if the former skipper is willing to play.

“Like I said from the beginning, I want to have the best players available,” the coach told Netwerk 24 last month.

“If AB is willing, his form is good and he makes himself available when we want him, then he has to go to the T20 World Cup if he’s the best player in his position.

“It’s not about egos, it’s about sending your best team to the T20 World Cup to give yourself a chance to win the tournament.”

Speaking during his stint in the KFC BBL with Brisbane Heat this summer, de Villiers said he was working closely with Boucher and Smith on the best way to manage his return.

"I would love to … we're all keen to make it happen,” he said.

"It's not a guarantee, once again. I don't want to disappoint myself or other people, so for now I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year."

De Villiers offered to make a comeback for last year’s 50-over World Cup, which was denied by the Proteas’ selectors and coaching staff.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo