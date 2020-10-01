Aussies mull options with Kimmince under injury cloud

Mott on Kimmince injury, Perry's future as an allrounder

Pace bowler Delissa Kimmince looks set to be a forced change in Australia's XI as they switch formats against New Zealand in Saturday's first ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Kimmince was troubled by a right hamstring issue in Australia's 2-1 T20I series win over New Zealand and coach Matthew Mott said the veteran quick could be replaced by any one of three options in the squad.

"We'll pick our best XI," said Mott. "We've got a little bit of a niggle with Delissa Kimmince from the T20 series so she's in a bit of doubt but other than that everyone else is going to be available from here on in and it's going to be a tough team to select.

"We've had a few discussions about it and there's a number of contenders there. Belinda Vakarewa has done really well, and Meg was impressed with her in the practice match.

"Annabel Sutherland comes into the reckoning as an another allrounder coming in.

"We're blessed with some good options there. Tahlia McGrath is another one who has impressed and on contract this year, so I think that's one area we can cover well.

"It's obviously disappointing for Delissa personally, who's bowling well and performing, but we've certainly got plenty of options to cover that."

Of that trio, Vakarewa was the most damaging in last week's 40-over practice match against the White Ferns, taking two wickets and toiling hard in humid conditions.

The 22-year-old made her ODI debut at the age of 19 back in 2017 but hasn't broken into the Australian side since.

Similarly, McGrath played four ODIs in 2016-17 but has been on the outer in more recent years, while 18-year-old allrounder Sutherland is yet to make her debut but looms as perhaps the most promising of the lot.

"Annabel Sutherland is the one," Australia captain Meg Lanning told The Scoop podcast when asked which of her teammates had impressed her the most this preseason.

"She's built really nicely and with a little bit of training under her belt – this is her first proper pre-season really, she was still in year 12 last year – to see how much she's improved both physically and from a cricket sense as well, has been really impressive.

"She's an absolute beast, she's going to dominate in the years to come.

"She already looks like she really belongs at this level training with everyone here, so I think we'll see a lot of her in the years ahead."

Mott made no secret of the fact he expects spin to play a major part in the series, with the same Allan Border Field pitch to be used in all three matches.

The hosts are well stocked on that front with the likes of Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux and Ash Gardner all being utilised throughout the T20 series by Lanning.

"I think spin will be a key in this and we'll balance our attack around that," the coach said. "I think the Kiwis know that's coming as well, and that first game is vital to get off to a really good start."

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports