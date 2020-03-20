Dress Australia's T20 teams: vote for fan-designed kits

VOTE HERE

Australian cricket fans can now vote for the kit design they want to see Australia's T20 teams wear during the 2021-22 summer.

A call for fans to 'design the kit' attracted some 120 entries, which have been shortlisted into a final five in conjunction with apparel manufacturer ASICS.

Public voting is now open for four days, until midnight AEDT on Tuesday, March 24.

Final design and manufacturing requirements mean the winning kit will not be worn for another 18 months, with the ICC's Future Tours Programme indicating Australia's men's team will host T20 series against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The design competition follows last year's hugely popular 'Pick the Kit' competition that saw both Australia and New Zealand revive retro kits worn in the 1990s for this summer's ODI series.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the kits were worn in only one match, which was played behind closed doors with no fans, before the series was called off.

Future opportunities for Australia to wear the revival of their 1999 World Cup kit, complete with gold helmets, and for New Zealand to don the 'Teal Fern' strip in rescheduled limited-overs series remain unclear.

This latest competition is for the T20 international format only, in the 2021-22 summer. The men's and women's teams will wear the same kit, with the sponsor logos the only difference in appearance. The men's team shirt is sponsored by Alinta Energy while the women's team shirt is sponsored by long-time supporter of women's cricket, Commonwealth Bank.

Each of the five shortlisted kit options, and details of the designers' inspiration are below.

Ben Hansen (Sydney) – 'Swirls and flames'

"I wanted to design something that was relevant now and reflects Australia in the last year. I think over the year Australians have grown closer together as a community in hardship. This is what the two flames and swirls coming together and reaching out to each other means. We have grown together and shown that we can care for one in other in need.

"My design captures fun through the swirls, and flames whirl around to create a sense of movement and excitement. The classic green and gold are used to be familiar to Aussie cricket fans and are what makes the design distinct."

Kai Jaeger (Perth) – Vibrant Evolutions

"I tried to keep the design fun and upbeat with the different shapes. I have made it entertaining with the use of many shapes and colours but still recognisable from a distance. The design is also quite modern and vibrant.

"The design shows the specific and ever-changing nature for the game from new forms of it (T20) to more and more women playing to new superstars of the sport rising up the ranks, showing the more people involved the better for the sport and everyone!"

Caitlin McNamara (Melbourne) – 'Gum leaves dancing in the wind'

"Inspired by the recent Women's T20 World Cup win this design is a reflection on the environment surrounding the ovals I grew up around. Watching and playing with family and friends more often than not the ground would be hard, dry and surrounded by tall gum trees. That wouldn't stop us from playing as we were together enjoying ourselves, dancing around like gum leaves in the wind. Watching the T20 World Cup reminded me of how no matter your sporting ability or your gender it shouldn't stop you from doing what you love. As we are all gum leaves dancing in the wind.

"The purpose of the design is to be eye catching while not being so over the top that it can't be seen for what it really is. Although the design is inspired by my childhood this design is for everyone and fits the criteria perfectly."

Brad Maxwell (Melbourne) – Superheroes

"I designed a simple graphic to reflect the current energy of the T20 World Cup identity. This graphic combined with a 1970-1980 colour scheme has lots of energy. I think this design speaks to cricket passionates who will appreciate the heritage hinted at in this design. The younger audience will love it, I've already shown my wife's school class and they love the vibrant and strong use of brilliant yellow and green.

"I looked at the energy of the T20 game, and what the game represents. I thought of words like Fast, Fun, Vibrant, Exciting. I then studied the graphic elements that already exist within the game. I drew on animation and superhero themes to arrive at the graphic, which is kind of a lightning strike type graphic: cricket heroes, catching and hitting fours and sixes with their bat."

Perry Hawkins (Gold Coast) – Lighting Bolts 2.0

"At the top and bottom of the design I've used a halftone pattern. The green at the base represents the energy of the crowd. The gold at the top of the design represents the twilight sunset of the Australian summer.

"Running through the centre of the design in negative space are three 'lightning bolt' graphics. Inspired by the classic 1992 ODI kit, these are purposely angled at 20 degrees as a nod to the modern T20 format. These represent three stumps as well as the high energy action of T20 cricket."

