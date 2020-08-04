Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Stars braced for hub life in a season like no other

Peter Siddle and Alyssa Healy say players are willing to go into bio-secure hubs in order to play domestic competitions this season

Dave Middleton

4 August 2020, 02:35 PM AEST

