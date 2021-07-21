Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Pink ball shift continues as domestic schedule is confirmed

Cricket Australia explains the move away from day-night Shield cricket as it confirms the men's domestic schedule will run from September 11 until March 30

Martin Smith

21 July 2021, 03:07 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

