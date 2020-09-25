Perry ruled out of opening trans-Tasman T20I

Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of Saturday's T20I series opener against New Zealand in Brisbane as the Aussie superstar continues her recovery from hamstring surgery.

Perry tore her right hamstring during the T20 World Cup more than six months ago and after going under the knife in March, the allrounder has been rehabbing with an eye to being fit for this six-match white-ball series (three T20Is, three ODIs), however her light minimal involvement in the squad's training sessions this week suggested she was likely to fall just short of that target – a fact confirmed today by Australia captain Meg Lanning.

"She's still working through her return-to-play plan," Lanning said. "When she ticks off all those markers, she'll be available, but she's still working through that so we won't see her tomorrow.

"She's doing everything she can to get up and play (at some point in the series), and she's got a very good plan in place – everyone has looked after her, and once she gets through that she'll be available."

While the absence of Perry would represent a major blow for any side, Australia proved during the World Cup that they are capable of winning even without the world's best allrounder in their side.

The likes of Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Nicola Carey make the batting order a particularly lengthy one, while also providing no end of options for Lanning with the ball.

Lanning said she had also been impressed with pace bowler Belinda Vakarewa during Thursday's practice match against the White Ferns, and the 22-year-old could push for a T20I debut this series, though in addition to Carey, experienced incumbents Delissa Kimmince and Megan Schutt (both of whom were rested yesterday for "game management" purposes) remain the likely starters.

"There are six games in pretty quick succession but we're pretty confident we'll have everybody (excluding Perry) to pick from," Lanning added.

"Belinda Vakarewa was really impressive, especially with the new ball. Suzie Bates came out pretty hard at her and she was able to hold her back and get her wicket in the end.

"To have new people come into the squad and play so well, it's really encouraging."

Australia will be looking to extend a five-match winning streak over the Kiwis when play begins at Allan Border Field from 1.50pm.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports