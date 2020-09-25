CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Perry ruled out of opening trans-Tasman T20I

Australia captain Meg Lanning confirms superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry will not make her return from a hamstring injury on Saturday

Adam Burnett in Brisbane

25 September 2020, 01:35 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

