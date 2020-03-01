Perry in doubt for knockout NZ World Cup clash

Ellyse Perry is in serious doubt for Australia's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand on Monday due to a sore hip.

Perry missed Australia's training session at Junction Oval on Sunday afternoon, with captain Meg Lanning saying it was a move aimed at giving their superstar allrounder "every chance" of recovering in time for the trans-Tasman blockbuster.

Her absence would be a major blow for the hosts, with the winner of Monday's game to progress to the semi-finals in Sydney.

A defeat would see Lanning's team – who are ranked No.1 and the defending champions – miss the knockout stage for the first time in the tournament's history.

Perry injured her hip diving in the field during Australia's 86-run victory over Bangladesh in Canberra on Thursday.

"We'll give her every chance to play tomorrow but we won't be able to make a call on that until tomorrow," Lanning told reporters on Sunday.

"She's the ultimate professional, she's doing everything she can to get herself up.

"I'm confident, and given who the player is, she's showed in the past she's extremely resilient and able to play through things.

"So if anyone is able to do it, it's Ellyse."

The loss of Perry would prompt a major strategic re-think from Australia, given the key roles she plays both as a pace weapon and as a key cog in the middle-order with the bat.

It would also leave them without their two fastest bowlers having already lost speedster Taylor Vlaeminck to injury before the tournament begun.

Medium-pace bowling allrounder Delissa Kimmince is the only seam option currently on the sidelines.

"It would change the dynamic of the team obviously, when you lose a world-class player like (Perry)," Lanning conceded.

"But I said at the start of the tournament that we have 15 players who I felt could play a role at any point and that hasn't changed.

"If Ellyse is unable to play, we feel we've got people who can come in and play a role and do really well."

The remainder of the Australian squad were set to go through their paces on Sunday afternoon, including spin-bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux, who has been sidelined since the start of the tournament due to a corked thigh.

Given New Zealand's struggles against left-arm spin in their scratchy win over Bangladesh on Saturday, her inclusion would be a bonus for the Australians.

"With her again, it's a wait and see," Lanning said of Molineux's chances.

"It hasn't settled as quickly as we would have liked but she's doing everything she can to be able to get back up for selection."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

