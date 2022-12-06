Weber WBBL|08

Perry suspended for tardy WBBL over rate

A third strike for WBBL|08 has seen the Sydney Sixers skipper banned for the opening match of next summer's WBBL tournament

6 December 2022, 11:37 AM AEST

