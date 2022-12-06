Perry suspended for tardy WBBL over rate

Ellyse Perry will sit out the first match of next year's WBBL after copping a one-match suspension for slow over rates during the WBBL|08 final.

Perry, the Sydney Sixers captain, was handed the one-game ban which was automatically triggered for what was the Sixers' third over-rate offence during the campaign.

The WBBL suspension will not affect her availability for Australia on the current T20 tour of India or in the home series against Pakistan in January, and applies only to the WBBL.

Dottin's all-round effort propels Strikers to WBBL glory

The Sixers lost the WBBL|08 final to the Adelaide Strikers, who put up 5-147 in their 20 overs, led by Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 52 from 37 balls.

The Sixers were found to be one over behind the rate, after allowances, for the match at North Sydney Oval. In addition to Perry's suspension, each Sixers player was fined $250 under the tournament's playing conditions.

The Strikers won their maiden Weber WBBL crown by 10 runs after the Sixers were bowled out for 137.