Bushfire Cricket Bash

One over only! Sachin Tendulkar to face Ellyse Perry

Australia's superstar allrounder took to social media to request a contest with the Little Master - all in the name of the Bushfire Appeal

Cricket Network

8 February 2020, 05:38 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo