One over only! Sachin Tendulkar to face Ellyse Perry

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to come out of retirement for one over only during Sunday's Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in St Kilda – thanks to a challenge issued by superstar Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry.

With Australia's women's team kick-starting an incredible day of cricket action with their T20I tri-series match against England, Perry and her teammates will be on hand for the celebrity-laden Bushfire match, a 10-overs-per-side affair which begins at 3:15pm AEDT.

https://t.co/gl3IVirCBY Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle. You can get involved & donate now on https://t.co/IObcYarxKr February 8, 2020

In the innings break, Perry will bowl an over to Tendulkar with 10 of her Aussie teammates in the field.

Perry threw out the challenge on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message that quickly went viral.

QUICK SINGLE India shock Aussies in superb T20 chase

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match," she said.

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit.

India leave Australia stunned with run-chase perfection

"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.

"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here – I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."

Tendulkar, who played his last international in November 2013 but has appeared in the occasional exhibition match since, was quick to respond.

"Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old, who will coach the Ricky Ponting-led side. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

"Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle."