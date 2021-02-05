Australian Cricket Awards

Happy Villani bounces back to set sights on major prizes

Elyse Villani has been recognised as the Female Domestic Player of the Year after a long road back to rediscover her form and enjoyment of the game

Laura Jolly

5 February 2021, 02:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

