Root, Rafiq to talk Yorkshire racism issues after Ashes

England captain Joe Root has said he wants to talk to former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq about the latter's experiences of racism at the county

Reuters

30 November 2021, 09:09 AM AEST

