England v West Indies Tests - Men's

'Extremely sorry' Archer out of second Test

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second Test in Manchester due to a breach of bio-security protocols.

Martin Smith

16 July 2020, 04:59 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo