'Extremely sorry' Archer out of second Test

An "extremely sorry" Jofra Archer has been forced out of the second Test against the West Indies after breaching bio-security protocols.

The nature of Archer's breach was initially unclear, but the England & Wales Cricket Board have since confirmed the fast bowler returned to his flat in Hove en route from Southampton - where the first Test was played - to Manchester.

Players undertook the journey in separate cars and were instructed not to stop en route anywhere other than pre-approved rest stops.

The announcement came at 8am UK time, just three hours before the scheduled first ball at Old Trafford.

The right-armer will be forced to self-isolate for the next five days and must return two negative COVID-19 tests before his isolation period is lifted.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," Archer said in a statement.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

Blackwood brilliance steers Windies to first Test win

An ECB statement said the Windies "have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed".

The Tests between England and West Indies are being played in tightly-controlled bio-secure 'hubs', with players and staff staying in hotels that are attached to the two venues in use for the series, the Rose Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies name huge 26-player group with eye on UK tour

Those in the hubs are tested regularly for COVID-19 and must adhere to strict guidelines.

Archer's absence for the second Test means England selectors must re-think their plans for the match having already declared veteran Jimmy Anderson and speedster Mark Wood will be rested.

Stuart Broad is set to return having been controversially overlooked for the first Test, while Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson are the other seamers in their squad.

The West Indies won the first Test by four wickets to take a 1-0 series lead and, as holders of the Wisden Trophy, only need to draw the second Test to retain the trophy.