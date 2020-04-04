England players take pay cut amid COVID-19 crisis

England's centrally contracted men’s cricketers have agreed to make an "initial donation" of £500,000 (more than $1m AUD) in response to the financial crisis engulfing the game as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday's statement issued by the Professional Cricketers' Association, the players' union, came just days after the England and Wales Cricket Board said chief executive Tom Harrison had volunteered to take a 25 percent pay cut.

Players are to forego the equivalent of 20 per cent of their retainers for the next three months in order to fund the gesture.

QUICK SINGLE Brisbane Heat batter on frontline of virus pandemic

Meanwhile, England women's centrally contracted players, who earn considerably less than their male counterparts, announced they had volunteered a salary reduction for the next three months (April, May and June) in line with their coaches and support staff.

Tuesday saw Harrison unveil the ECB's £61 million ($125m AUD) aid package in response to the spread of COVID-19, which has seen the start of the English season delayed until May 28 and placed question marks over the future of lucrative incoming tours by the West Indies, Pakistan and Australia.

But with the ECB placing some administrative staff on the British government's reduced pay job retention furlough scheme, questions were raised over whether the likes of Test captain Joe Root and allrounder Ben Stokes, who earns close to a £1 million a year from the ECB as a star performer in red and white ball cricket, should accept a salary reduction as well.

Pat Cummins' favourite moments of the summer

"Following a meeting today of all of the England men's centrally contracted cricketers, the players have agreed to make an initial donation of £0.5million to the ECB and to selected good causes," said a statement issued by the PCA on behalf of England's Player Partnership group.

"The precise details of the charitable donation will be decided over the next week by the players.

"The players will continue to discuss with the ECB the challenging situation faced by the game and society as a whole and will consider how best to support the ECB and both the cricketing and wider community going forward."

QUICK SINGLE Cummins holds out Cup hopes with IPL payday uncertain

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, asked Wednesday if he would accept a pay cut, said: "I'm extremely willing to help where I know it will make a difference … I'm open to absolutely everything."

Harrison has warned a season without any cricket at all could cost the ECB a whopping £300 million ($614m AUD).

England women's captain Heather Knight said: "All the players felt like it was the right response in the current climate to take a pay cut in line with what our support staff are taking.

"We know how the current situation is affecting the game and we want to help as much as we can. We will be discussing with the ECB further ways we can help the game in the coming weeks.