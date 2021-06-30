England expecting strong response from India

England vice-captain Nat Sciver says they are expecting India to "come out with a bit of fight" in the second one-day international of the series at Taunton on Wednesday (11pm AEST, Fox Cricket & Kayo).

Sciver, alongside Tammy Beaumont, powered England to a dominant eight-wicket victory over India in Sunday's opener with an unbroken century stand at Bristol.

Mithali Raj anchored with 72, but it was never enough to seriously stretch England's top order, who eased home with 91 balls remaining.

Beaumont batted through for 87 not out and Sciver smashed 74no, with both batters going at exactly a run-a-ball, but the England vice expects more from the visitors second time around.

"If we were in that position, we'd certainly want to punch back a bit and make sure that we don't do the same again, so we're expecting India to come out with a bit of fight tomorrow," Sciver said.

"But hopefully with our skill that we've got with the ball and with the bat we can put on a good performance again."

During the first ODI, Sciver scored her 2,000th run in the format, at an average of just over 40.

"I'm really happy actually that I managed to put a partnership together and Tammy just in the games leading up to the series we'd been a bit frustrated and not been able to get a score, so I was really happy to see it home with Tammy," she said.

"We'd spoken about having a partnership over 100 and just making sure that we were clinical really so I was just very happy to be out there at the end with her and I felt like I was in a good spot to push on."

India's seam-bowling veteran Jhulan Goswami said her team's bowling unit would be better prepared after the first-match attack featured Shikha Pandey, playing her first ODI in nearly 18months, and allrounder Pooja Vastrakar last played an ODI in April 2018.

"At this moment, Shikha is coming back from a break, she was not there in our last series. Pooja is playing after a long time. They need a little bit of time, and they will do well," Goswami said.

"They have already proved that they are quality bowlers, they have single-handedly won matches for India.

"When you are making a comeback in international cricket after a long lay-off, it's not about your technical abilities.

"There will be pressure. It's about how you handle it. I am very confident of our bowling line-up.

"Whatever the score is on the board, we need to come back as a unit. It's not about individuals.

"We will come back strongly And as a bowling unit, we need to take up more responsibility and perform on the field. As a team, we need to perform well to win the upcoming matches."