England v India Tests - Men's

Root's fears for Stokes as England eye India showdown

England begin their Test series against India this week without Ben Stokes, while a planned Bangladesh tour has been postponed to allow England stars to play in the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup and Ashes

3 August 2021, 08:55 AM AEST

