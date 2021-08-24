Depleted England suffer fresh injury blow

Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's third Test against India with a shoulder injury.

Joe Root's side were already without Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes and have seen their pace attack further depleted by Wood's setback.

The Durham quick hurt himself in the field on day four of the defeat at Lord's, careering into an advertising board attempting to stop a boundary.

He bowled the next day but was advised to stand down for the Headingley Test that begins Wednesday after further assessments in Leeds.

England skipper Joe Root said the arrival of Dawid Malan would bolster a troubled top three.

Second Test | England routed for 120 as India seal victory at Lord's

"It has been a very challenging summer, we have come across some challenging surfaces as well," Root said.

"We have to find ways to get better, when you look at batting in Test cricket, it revolves around big partnerships. That has got to be our focus, we need to look to have substantial partnerships.

"In England, starting your innings can be the hardest thing. The first innings in the second Test showed that we improved from the first Test.

"Dawid Malan will offer us a lot of experience in that top three, not necessarily in terms of international experience in Test cricket, but he has played a huge amount of international cricket, he has dealt with pressure and he has played red-ball cricket over the course of his career and he has had great success.

"We know he is capable of big things in Test cricket.

"Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns are two fine players, they are very different in their styles, it is an opportunity for them to score big runs and get us off to a good start, hopefully, we can follow through on that," he added.

Second Test | Comeback horror for Hameed

No replacement fast bowler has been called up for Wood, with Craig Overton and Saqib Mahmood already with the squad as back-up seamers.

Both men were put through their paces at nets on Monday morning, with Overton looking to secure a first appearance in almost two years and Mahmood eyeing a potential Test debut.

A statement from the ECB read: "(Wood) will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

"The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match."

India, meanwhile, have a fully fit contingent of quicks again with Shardul Thakur available for the third Test after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Thakur played the first Test at Trent Bridge earlier this month, but is no guarantee to win back his spot after Ishant Sharma's efforts in the second Test.

"We got very good break after the last Test match so all the fast bowlers, they are ready to play. They want to play, which is a very good sign," Ajinkya Rahane said.

"We just have to see what combination we are going with.

"I think when you play in UK, your lines and lengths are very important. In 2014, when we had come here, we were a young unit.

"We are now all experienced, (with) bowlers who have played all over the world and they know how to bowl in certain situations.

"So this time around we were focussing on keeping it simple as a bowling unit and bowling in right areas."