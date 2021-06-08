England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

ECB investigates second player for 'offensive' tweet

The ECB investigates historic social media post of second England player as UK prime minister weighs in on Ollie Robinson suspension

PA

8 June 2021, 07:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo