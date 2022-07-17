Commonwealth Games 2022

Beaumont axed as England make bold Comm Games calls

Tammy Beaumont has been omitted from England's T20 squad for the Commonwealth Games, while teenager Alice Capsey has earned her first call-up

Laura Jolly

17 July 2022, 01:04 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

