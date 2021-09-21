England call off tour, Pakistan face uncertain future

After a decade spent trying to woo back cricket's international elite, Pakistan is facing the prospect of being declared the game's no-go area again.

A sense of deja vu swept the country on Friday when New Zealand abruptly pulled the plug on their first Pakistan tour in 18 years, citing a security alert.

On Monday, England also confirmed they had cancelled what would have been their first visit to the South Asian country in 16 years next month, leaving Pakistan's bumper home season in disarray.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited bubble fatigue and the general mental well-being of its players and staff as among the reasons for the decision to call off the tour.

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in," the statement read.

"We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted COVID environments.

"We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

"Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship.

"We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said he was disappointed with the ECB's decision but added that the Pakistan team would "survive".

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their cricket fraternity when it needed it most," Raja wrote on social media.

"A wake up call for Pakistan team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses."

The developments have been a massive setback for the cricket-mad nation, which moved heaven and earth to project itself as a safe destination and won tour commitments from several leading teams.

"It's been pretty gut-wrenching," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan told a virtual news conference on Sunday, before England confirmed their tour was off.

"We've done a huge amount of work in building our credibility back up again in world cricket. The rug has been pulled out from under our feet as quick as that."

Cricket Australia said it was monitoring the situation and would "talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known" ahead of its scheduled tour early next year.

Cricket West Indies did not reply to Reuters' e-mail asking if it would reconsider their team's tour of Pakistan later this year but the atmosphere is not promising.

"The abrupt departure of New Zealand has left many scars for us, and we just certainly hope that this is not going to have long-term consequences for us moving forward," added Khan.

With the Taliban sweeping to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan will have to work extra hard to convince other teams to tour the country.

Shunned by all after the deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, Pakistan's "home" matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been played without fan support and earned the PCB little in the way of revenue.

Pakistan has no plans to again move home games offshore, says Khan.

Test cricket returned to the country when Sri Lanka toured in 2019 but PCB officials know their country will only be deemed safe when the likes of England and Australia agree to go there.

In recent times, teams touring Pakistan were accorded the kind of security usually reserved for visiting heads of state and their cricket establishment wonders what else they could have done.

"NZ just killed Pakistan cricket," tweeted former test bowler Shoaib Akhtar, while angry fans demanded Pakistan boycott next month's Twenty20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

The PCB has ruled out that prospect but is infuriated at New Zealand's refusal to share the exact nature of the threat that derailed the tour.

"It sets a very dangerous precedent if countries can unilaterally just abandoned tours. Then it does affect relationships. Where does it leave us as a sport?" Khan said.

The PCB official said he would be making a broader point at the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking to end the "inequality" within the governing body.

"Inequality exists, and I don't care what people say," the British-born former chief executive of English county Leicestershire said.

"It's easy to walk out of countries like Pakistan without any reason, without any dialogue, without any discussion. That has to stop, because the inequality has to stop in the world of cricket."

The players are dreading the prospect of having to resume playing their "home" games abroad but Khan said the PCB would not go down without a fight.

"As it stands at the moment, we have no plans to go abroad to play our cricket," Khan said.

"It's taken us a long time to return. We are adamant that we remain safe but of course we've also got to have contingency and backups."