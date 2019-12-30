Burns looking to go bigger in 2020

If Erin Burns has learnt anything in 2019, it has been to expect the unexpected.

It was a whirlwind year that saw the allrounder make highlight reels around the world with that run-out in the Rebel WBBL semi-final, tour England with Australia A, all before making her international debut following a last-minute call-up for Australia’s tour of the Caribbean in September.

Those on-field achievements alone would have ensured this year would be one to remember fondly, but off-field 2019 could hardly have been bigger, either – away from cricket, the 31-year-old married her wife, Anna, earlier this year, and bought her first home.

Ecstasy and agony: Sixers and 'Gades reflect on epic semi

With a home T20 World Cup on the horizon and Burns firmly in the selection mix for that tournament, the spin-bowling allrounder is crossing her fingers 2020 will be just as memorable.

"I was pretty surprised to be included in a squad that had been so successful and so dominant over the last few months," Burns told cricket.com.au of her call-up for that tour of Antigua and Barbados, which came after fellow allrounder Sophie Molineux was ruled out as she recovered from a shoulder injury.

"But I got that opportunity due to the injury and I was excited, surprised, all of the things at the time."

Given the nature of her inclusion on the tour, her international debut could not have been more fitting.

QUICK SINGLE Adaptable Burns seizes T20 chance

Just minutes before the toss ahead of the second ODI at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, national captain Meg Lanning was ruled out of the game with back spasms.

Burns, once again, was tapped on the shoulder as the team manager was hurriedly dispatched to the dressing room in search of a freshly minted cap, while Ellyse Perry was put on the spot to make an impromptu – and emotional – presentation.

The unexpected came calling again during the final week of the WBBL season, when Burns – who knew she was part of the Australia A T20 squad to play India in the week leading up to Christmas – was told she would also be part of the ODI group, a late replacement for young NSW allrounder Rachel Trenaman.

After whirlwind debut, Burns ready to seize World Cup chance

And it was that late chance that saw Burns make a major statement in the race for T20 World Cup selection, as she belted a remarkable 55-ball hundred for the ‘A’ side in their second of three one-dayers against India A in Brisbane.

"I think when those moments present themselves and everything seems to be going your way, you try and make the most of it because they don’t come along all too often," Burns said of that knock.

"I think the situation of the game where I came in allowed me to play with a lot of freedom, Georgia (Redmayne) was anchoring the innings and I knew there was plenty of hitting to come (after her).

"That gave me confidence I could go out there and play my shots."

Which catch was better? Sixers pair take classic grabs

It was a timely reminder of her prowess with the bat, after a WBBL campaign for the Sydney Sixers that saw Burns produce just one half-century and take eight wickets as her team missed finals for the first time in the tournament’s history.

"It was a bit of rocks and diamonds, the first half of the season didn’t feel too bad and I mostly came in towards the end of the innings and chipped in a few runs but the second half, I wasn’t as happy with the way I performed," she said.

"So I was excited to get the chance to come up (to the ‘A’ tour) and put that behind me."

That said, Burns says she has not allowed herself to focus too much on World Cup selection.

"That stuff is out of your hands, there have been some incredible performances across WBBL from the domestic girls and the international girls," she said.

"You can do your head in a bit, thinking about the what ifs and if you get too far ahead of yourself."

Burns and her fellow World Cup hopefuls will learn their fate next month, with the national selectors facing a difficult task to finalise their group of 15 to defend the title Australia won in 2018.

Australia will next be in action in late January when they meet India and England in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series, a contest that will serve as preparation for the World Cup.