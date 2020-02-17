South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain

South Africa veteran stands aside as Test and T20 skipper ahead of Australia limited-overs tour

Martin Smith in Johannesburg

17 February 2020, 06:41 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo