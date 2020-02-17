Du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain

Less than a week out from the start of South Africa's T20 campaign against Australia, Faf du Plessis has stepped down as captain of both the Proteas' Test and T20 teams, effective immediately.

Du Plessis was replaced by Quinton de Kock as one-day skipper for the recent series against England and while he conceded he had wanted to continue as Test and T20 captain until at least the T20 World Cup this year, he's made the "selfless" decision to step aside.

The 35-year-old will continue to be available for selection as a batsman, with de Kock expected to take over the leadership in all three formats.

The Proteas will on Tuesday name their T20 squad to face Australia, with du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada expected to return having missed the recent series against England, and AB de Villiers also a chance to make a sensational comeback ahead of this year's World Cup.

The news of du Plessis' exit came just as the Australians commenced their first training session at the Wanderers in Johannesburg ahead of the first of three T20s against the Proteas, early on Saturday morning AEDT.

Du Plessis' departure as captain continues a significant overhaul over the past two years for the Proteas, who have seen the likes of Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Hashim Amla retire from at least one form of the game.

There has also been upheaval off the field, with Mark Boucher coming on as head coach this summer as part of a new era led by new director of cricket and ex-captain, Graeme Smith.

Du Plessis added the recent changes off the field had added to a trying home summer, which included a 3-1 Test series defeat to England.

"The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards," he said in a statement.

"In a perfect world I would have loved to lead the team in the Tests for the rest of the season as well as the T20 World Cup, but sometimes the most important attribute of a leader is to be selfless.

"I am healthy, fit, energised and motivated and certainly see myself playing an important role in the squad for as long as I continue putting in winning performances for the team.

"(Captaincy) has been a rewarding, sometimes tough and other times a lonely road, but I would not replace the experience for anything, because it has made me the man that I am proud to be today."

Du Plessis' greatest achievements as a captain arguably came against Australia and he is the only South African to lead his side to Test and ODI series wins against the Aussies both home and away.

Some of the most heated series of his career have also come against Australia; the 2016-17 Test series victory he led down under was marred by the 'mint-gate' saga that saw him found guilty of ball-tampering using a lolly, while he was also captain during the scandal-ridden 2018 campaign that was capped by the sandpaper scandal.

Cricket South Africa's acting CEO, Dr Jacques Faul, said du Plessis' departure as skipper continues the rapid transition of the side in recent years.

"(Du Plessis) and Dale Steyn are the last survivors of the golden generation that took the Proteas to the top of the Test rankings and he still has a vital role to play as we bridge the gap between one generation and the next," Faul said.

"I am sure he will continue to add much value to the Proteas both on the field and in the dressing room in the final chapter of his outstanding career."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo